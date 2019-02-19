LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

GREENSBURG, Pa. – State police are trying to find the people who used a piece of farm machinery to impale an Angus cow and then left the animal to die on a western Pennsylvania farm.

Police in Westmoreland County say the incident occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Feb. 12 at a Hempfield Township farm.

Trooper Stephen Limani called the perpetrator “extremely cruel.” He told the Tribune-Review on Monday that the person also had to know how to work a hydraulic lift that was on the farm tractor.

Limani told the Tribune-Review that investigators believe that the cow was impaled by the tractor’s two forks. He said police believe the act was deliberate and more than one person was involved. Police said the cow was valued at about $1,000.

