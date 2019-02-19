CLOSE On Thursday Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set a hugely important precedent on the relationship between the legislative and executive branches. Wochit, York Dispatch

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s attorney general says he’s concerned about the legality of President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and could sue if Pennsylvania loses federal funds because of it.

In a statement late Monday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said tens of millions of dollars that Congress allocated to Pennsylvania could be diverted because of the declaration.

He says the federal government hasn’t yet provided clear guidance on the funding sources. But he says he’ll take legal action if Pennsylvania loses out on any money it’s been allocated by Congress.

California’s attorney general filed a lawsuit Monday over the emergency declaration and it’s been joined by at least 15 other states.

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2018, file photo, a Honduran youth jumps from the U.S. border fence in Tijuana, Mexico. California's attorney general filed a lawsuit Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, against President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Xavier Becerra released a statement Monday saying 16 states â including California â allege the Trump administration's action violates the Constitution. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza, File) (Photo11: Daniel Ochoa de Olza / AP)

