DOVER, Del. – A Pennsylvania drug bust has led to a new resident at a zoo in Delaware: an alligator.

News outlets report the Brandywine Zoo is caring for the 2-foot-long alligator that was discovered at a Coatesville, Pennsylvania home during the Feb. 8 drug bust.

The zoo agreed to house the alligator at the request of a district attorney. It’ll become an educational animal for zoo visitors during the summer. Afterward, it’ll be moved to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park in Florida.

The alligator was discovered as police executed a search warrant at a home and seized drugs, cash and drug packaging materials.

Thirty-one-year-old Irvin “Gotti” Hawkins, 35-year-old Aki Gathright and 40-year-old Tyrone Jackson were charged in the case. It’s unclear if they have lawyers who could comment.

