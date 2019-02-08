LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – Police in Pennsylvania say a groom forced himself on a teenage waitress at his wedding reception and then was taken from the hall in handcuffs over a drunken brawl.

The Philadelphia Inquirer says Matthew Aimers, of Willingboro, New Jersey, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of indecent assault, indecent exposure, false imprisonment of a minor and related offenses.

An affidavit says the waitress had spurned Aimers’ advances during the reception. Police allege he followed her into a bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

He’s also charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after police say he fought officers responding to a brawl at the reception.

A worker alleged Aimers punched him after he tried to stop him from bringing alcohol outside.

His attorney Louis Busico says Aimers “completely maintains his innocence on all charges.”

