MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. – A western Pennsylvania community has fired its police chief after four years of him on the job.

Mount Pleasant Solicitor Deanna Istik says Police Chief Douglas Sam was officially fired Tuesday. The Tribune-Review reports the borough council voted 6-3 to fire the 53-year-old Sam on Monday.

Mayor Jerry Lucia declined comment, acting on advice from Istik. Councilwoman Cynthia Stevenson says she voted to dismiss Sam because of “a long string of things,” but declined to elaborate further – citing legal advice from the solicitor.

Sam could not be reached for comment Wednesday. He was hired in 2015 following a months-long search and interview process.

Police Capt. George Grippo, second-in-command of the department, will be in charge of the police force until the council decides next steps.

