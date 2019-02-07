Buy Photo LOGO arrest (Photo: The York Dispatch)

CAMDEN, N.J. – Officials say a man has been charged with sexually assaulting a “helpless” woman on a train traveling between Philadelphia and southern New Jersey.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s office says 45-year-old Charles Arcano, of Voorhees, is accused of assaulting a 22-year-old woman on the PATCO Speedline train in the pre-dawn hours of Jan. 27.

The assault was captured on video.

A criminal complaint alleges Arcano “knew or should have known the victim to be physically helpless or incapacitated.”

Investigators previously had released surveillance video from a station to help identify a suspect.

Arcano was arrested Tuesday in south Philadelphia and will be extradited to Camden.

He is charged with aggravated assault, sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact and criminal restraint.

A message seeking comment with the public defender’s office, which is representing him in Philadelphia, wasn’t returned.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2019/02/07/man-charged-sex-assault-helpless-woman-train/39020975/