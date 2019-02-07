Man charged with sex assault of ‘helpless’ woman on train
CAMDEN, N.J. – Officials say a man has been charged with sexually assaulting a “helpless” woman on a train traveling between Philadelphia and southern New Jersey.
The Camden County Prosecutor’s office says 45-year-old Charles Arcano, of Voorhees, is accused of assaulting a 22-year-old woman on the PATCO Speedline train in the pre-dawn hours of Jan. 27.
The assault was captured on video.
A criminal complaint alleges Arcano “knew or should have known the victim to be physically helpless or incapacitated.”
Investigators previously had released surveillance video from a station to help identify a suspect.
Arcano was arrested Tuesday in south Philadelphia and will be extradited to Camden.
He is charged with aggravated assault, sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact and criminal restraint.
A message seeking comment with the public defender’s office, which is representing him in Philadelphia, wasn’t returned.
