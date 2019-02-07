WEST CHESTER, Pa. – A Pennsylvania man earlier accused of leaving three young children in a running vehicle with a gun now faces charges that he gave one of the youngsters crystal methamphetamine.
Chester County prosecutors say 43-year-old Harold Nuse of Honey Brook is charged with child endangerment, drug delivery and other offenses.
State police said they spotted a pickup truck left running for more than an hour in a Walmart parking lot in West Sadsbury Township early on the day before Christmas. Police said three boys aged 6 to 11 were sleeping in the back and a .9 mm pistol was on the center console.
State police now allege that one boy told detectives that Nuse fed him crystal meth.
A public defender representing Nuse didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.