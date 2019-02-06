LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

UPPER DARBY, Pa. – Authorities say a southeastern Pennsylvania toddler was revived after chewing on a packet of opioids he found in the family home.

Upper Darby police said the 16-month-old was rushed to the hospital after he was found unconscious inside the home a few blocks from the police station at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Hospital officials administered the anti-overdose drug naloxone. KYW-TV reports that the child was then transferred to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and listed in guarded condition.

Upper Darby police said in a message on social media that the child had ingested “drugs left behind by (a) household member.” They said “The scourge of heroin almost claimed another life.”

