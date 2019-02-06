In this photo taken Saturday, May 12, 2018, health workers don protective clothing as they prepare to attend to patients in the isolation ward to diagnose and treat suspected Ebola patients, at Bikoro Hospital in Bikoro, the rural area where the Ebola outbreak was announced last week, in Congo. Congo's latest Ebola outbreak has now spread to Mbandaka, a city of more than 1 million people, a worrying shift as the deadly virus risks traveling more easily in densely populated areas. (Mark Naftalin/UNICEF via AP) (Photo: Mark Naftalin / AP)

PHILADELPHIA – A patient is being tested for Ebola at a hospital in Philadelphia, although officials don’t believe the patient has the potentially deadly illness.

Penn Medicine says preliminary testing at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania indicates the person has another condition. They did not release the patient’s name.

Officials say the testing is being done “in an abundance of caution” because the patient met screening criteria for Ebola. They say it’s unknown if the patient had traveled to a location that has the disease or came in contact with someone who does.

An Ebola outbreak was declared just over six months ago in the eastern part of Congo. It’s thet African country’s 10th outbreak and the world’s second largest recorded.

WPVI-TV in Philadelphia was the first to report the patient was being tested.

More: ‘Major, major game-changer’: Ebola spreads to big city

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2019/02/06/patient-pennsylvania-hospital-tested-ebola/39014743/