PHILADELPHIA – Authorities say a pregnant woman went into premature labor and gave birth after the pickup truck in which she was riding was rear-ended by an alleged drunken driver in Philadelphia.

The child was hospitalized in very critical condition following the crash, which happened about 3 a.m. Tuesday. The mother was listed in stable condition. Her name was not disclosed.

Authorities say the pickup was stopped at a traffic light when it was hit. The driver of the car that struck the pickup allegedly was drunk and driving on a suspended license.

The crash remains under investigation.

