Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. – Authorities say an 80-year-old man hurt in a skiing accident at a Pennsylvania resort has died from his injuries.

Rudolf Huber fell around 10:40 a.m. Saturday while skiing at Camelback Resort in Tannersville. The Pocono Township man was treated on scene by ski patrol members and then taken to a hospital, but he died there Sunday night from complications of multiple traumatic injuries.

Authorities say Huber’s death has been ruled an accident.

No other injuries were reported in the accident.

More: Police: Seven Valleys woman burned toddler in bath

More: Woman delivers premature baby after crash with drunk driver

More: Police: Man shot in York City

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2019/02/05/elderly-skier-dies-injuries-suffered-fall-resort/39007963/