Elderly skier dies from injuries suffered in fall at resort
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. – Authorities say an 80-year-old man hurt in a skiing accident at a Pennsylvania resort has died from his injuries.
Rudolf Huber fell around 10:40 a.m. Saturday while skiing at Camelback Resort in Tannersville. The Pocono Township man was treated on scene by ski patrol members and then taken to a hospital, but he died there Sunday night from complications of multiple traumatic injuries.
Authorities say Huber’s death has been ruled an accident.
No other injuries were reported in the accident.
