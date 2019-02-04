Security guard uses stun gun on man, clothes set on fire
PHILADELPHIA – Authorities say a man’s clothes burst into flames on a Philadelphia street after a security guard stunned him with a stun gun-style device.
The incident that occurred early Saturday outside Jim’s Steaks was captured on video. It shows the man appearing to grapple with one security guard, then falling after a second guard fires the device at him. The flames appear to extinguish by themselves after several seconds, and it’s not known if the man was injured.
Restaurant president Ken Silver told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the incident was visible on the steakhouse’s security cameras as well. He says it’s under review.
It wasn’t clear what sparked the incident or if the guard were employed by the restaurant.
