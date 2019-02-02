Buy Photo LOGO police fire (Photo: The York Dispatch)

SOUTH WHITEHALL, Pa. – Police say a Pennsylvania fire chief pulled a gun on a 12-year-old boy who’d placed a flyer for a food drive on his front door.

South Whitehall police say Woodlawn Fire Chief James Kutz told them he believed the Boy Scout was attempting to enter his home on Nov. 4. The Morning Call reports police say Kutz followed the boy to another house and then pulled out a gun, ordering him to the ground.

Police say the boy was placing a flyer on the man’s storm cellar door, advertising a food drive.

The 39-year-old Kutz has been charged with simple assault and harassment on Jan 11. He has been released on $25,000 bail.

His attorney said he did not want to comment on the case, saying he is still gathering evidence.

