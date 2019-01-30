Buy Photo Penn State York student Shantel Rivera, of York City, walks to her car on campus during a snow squall Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Classes at the college were delayed, starting at 10 a.m. Weather conditions resulted in several school closings and delays Wednesday. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

READING, Pa. – Dozens of cars have been involved in a chain-reaction crash on a central Pennsylvania highway after a snow squall caused whiteout conditions.

A witness tells the Reading Eagle she saw about 30 cars involved in the crash on Route 222 near Wyomissing. That’s about 60 miles west of Philadelphia.

Numerous ambulances are on the scene of the Wednesday afternoon crash.

A Reading Hospital spokeswoman tells the newspaper some injured drivers are being taken there.

Footage from the scene shows jackknifed big rigs and some cars off the roadway and down embankments.

About an hour later, a second pileup was reported on Interstate 78 near Hamburg, about 30 miles northeast of the Wyomissing crash.

The Reading Eagle reports about 14 vehicles were involved and injuries are minor.

