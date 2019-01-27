LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

PITTSBURGH – State police in western Pennsylvania say two men tending to a disabled vehicle on an elevated highway in Pittsburgh plunged to the street below and were struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

Police say a man got out of his disabled vehicle on an elevated section of the Parkway East shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday. A man in another vehicle pulled up behind to help.

Police said a passing vehicle struck second car, sending the two men over the railing onto Second Avenue about 30 feet below. A vehicle on the street then hit both men.

Trooper Melinda Bondarenka said it’s unclear whether the men were struck by the passing vehicle or jumped to get out of its path. A woman and child in the disabled vehicle were uninjured.

