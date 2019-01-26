Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., left, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, walk to the chamber for two votes that could end the government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Both measures failed, as the partial government shutdown continues. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP)

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, issued the following statement on the end of the government shutdown:

"I am glad the government is reopening and 800,000 federal employees are getting paid.

“Over the next three weeks, the president and Congress will have an opportunity to craft a workable solution. As I have said all along, the obvious, necessary resolution is a compromise that improves border security – including physical barriers where they make sense – and delivers on some Democrat priorities, too. I hope Democrats, who promised to negotiate in good faith if the government were open, will now compromise with the president so the country can put this frustrating episode behind us.”

