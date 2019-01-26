Sen. Pat Toomey's statement on end of shutdown
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, issued the following statement on the end of the government shutdown:
"I am glad the government is reopening and 800,000 federal employees are getting paid.
“Over the next three weeks, the president and Congress will have an opportunity to craft a workable solution. As I have said all along, the obvious, necessary resolution is a compromise that improves border security – including physical barriers where they make sense – and delivers on some Democrat priorities, too. I hope Democrats, who promised to negotiate in good faith if the government were open, will now compromise with the president so the country can put this frustrating episode behind us.”
More: Analysis: Trump’s shutdown retreat reveals weakness
More: Trump, Congress leaders reach deal to end shutdown
More: Sen. Bob Casey statement on end of shutdown
More: Rep. Lloyd Smucker statement on end of shutdown
More: Airport disruptions bring new urgency to end gov’t shutdown
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.