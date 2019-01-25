Buy Photo U.S. Senator Bob Casey speaks at the York City Police Department about possible cuts to law enforcement budgets Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. He said cuts are possible to Byrne Justice Assistance Grants and Community Oriented Policing Services. York City Mayor Kim Bracey and York City Police Chief Wes Kahley attended the press conference. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: , The York Dispatch)

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, issued the following statement on the end of the government shutdown:

“President Trump has finally agreed to end the shutdown he created and that is a victory for federal workers and the American people. It should not have taken 36 days of pain to our Nation’s workers and families for President Trump to accept the same agreement that was on the table when the shutdown began. Now with the government about to reopen, Democrats and Republicans can discuss ways to effectively secure the border instead of building a wall that security experts say won’t work.”

