NEW HOPE, Pa. – Police say a body was found incased in ice in a pool in Pennsylvania.

Authorities say the body was discovered Tuesday at a business in New Hope.

Police say the body had to be cut from the pool, and they are investigating the victim’s identity and cause of death.

Temperatures dipped below freezing Sunday night into Tuesday morning.

