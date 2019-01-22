CLOSE The York County Food Bank is seeking donations as it braces for impact of shutdown on community. York Dispatch

PHILADELPHIA – The Independence Visitor Center in Philadelphia is reducing operations because of the ongoing partial federal government shutdown.

The center, which is located in Independence National Historical Park, is closed Tuesday. When it reopens on Wednesday, it will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday. It will be closed on Sunday and Monday and then reopen again next Tuesday.

The Independence Visitor Center Corporation says it’s trying to offset expenses as a result of the partial government shutdown. The corporation has to cover all the operating costs during the shutdown because the National Park Service buildings are closed and its staff has been furloughed.

Independence National Historical Park is home to Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. They are closed because of the partial shutdown.

FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2018 file photo, a tourist to Independence National Historical Park takes a photograph through a window of the closed building housing the Liberty Bell, in Philadelphia. The building is closed due to the partial government shutdown. The Independence Visitor Center, located in the park, is reducing operations because of the ongoing partial federal government shutdown. The center is closed Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. When it reopens on Wednesday, it will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) (Photo: Matt Slocum / AP)

More: Trump’s shutdown proposal faces uncertain fate in Senate

More: In shutdown, safety net fails low-income families

More: Toomey, Casey split over Trump's DACA deal to end shutdown

More: York County Food Bank grapples with growing need amid shutdown

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2019/01/22/philadelphias-independence-visitor-center-cuts-hours-due-shutdown/38936599/