BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A nearly three-hour standoff with police at a Bethlehem Township home turned out to be at an empty house.

The incident Saturday night began when the father of a man who lives at the house called 911 and said he thought his son had been shot by his wife.

Police surrounded the house and ordered nearby residents to shelter in place.

After about two-and-a-half hours, the man returned to the house and said he had been out for a walk. The shelter-in-place order was lifted shortly before 11 p.m.

Police tell lehighvalleylive.com the man’s wife had left the house before they arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

