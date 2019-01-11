Police: 12-year-old stabs classmate at elementary school
PHILADELPHIA – Police say an elementary school student stabbed a classmate in the head with scissors in Philadelphia.
Authorities say the stabbing happened at John Barry Elementary School in west Philadelphia around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say a 12-year-old girl stabbed an 11-year-old boy, and he has been hospitalized with a cut to the back of his head.
The boy is currently in stable condition.
Police say the girl is in custody.
The stabbing remains under investigation.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2019/01/11/police-year-old-stabs-classmate-elementary-school/38880849/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.