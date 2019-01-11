Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)

PHILADELPHIA – Police say an elementary school student stabbed a classmate in the head with scissors in Philadelphia.

Authorities say the stabbing happened at John Barry Elementary School in west Philadelphia around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 12-year-old girl stabbed an 11-year-old boy, and he has been hospitalized with a cut to the back of his head.

The boy is currently in stable condition.

Police say the girl is in custody.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

