Police officer goes undercover as Uber driver for pot bust
GREENSBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police say they had an officer pose as an Uber driver to arrest a man who left a two-pound package of marijuana inside a ride-sharing vehicle.
State police say 21-year-old Malik Mollett left the package behind during a ride on Dec. 29. WTAE-TV reports Mollett later contacted Uber, who then contacted the driver.
The driver contacted police instead of reaching out to Mollett when he found the package. Police were then able to set up a sting resulting in the arrest of Mollett.
He faces several charges and is currently being held at the Westmoreland County Jail.
