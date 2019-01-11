LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

SCRANTON, Pa. – The FBI raided Scranton City Hall and the mayor’s home this week.

The Times-Tribune of Scranton says FBI agents executed the raid on Wednesday in what spokeswoman Carrie Adamowski says was “court-authorized activity.” It’s not clear why the agents were there. Adamowski declined to further comment.

WNEP reports that FBI agents removed two boxes from the city’s licensing, inspections and permits department.

Mayor Bill Courtright referred questions about the FBI raid to city’s solicitor Jessica Eskra. She declined comment to The Associated Press on Friday. City council members, meantime, are calling on the mayor to provide information.

Courtright, a Democrat, is serving his second term as mayor of the city of about 77,000.

