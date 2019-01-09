FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2018 file photo, Johnny Bobbitt stands during a hearing Burlington County Courthouse in Mt. Holly, N.J. A judge has issued an arrest warrant for Bobbitt, a homeless veteran charged with engaging in a GoFundMe scheme after he failed to make a scheduled court appearance. Bobbitt was due in a New Jersey court Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, to face charges that he violated court-ordered conditions that allowed for his release from jail while awaiting trial. (David Swanson /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File) (Photo: David Swanson / AP)

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. – A judge has issued an arrest warrant for a homeless veteran charged with engaging in a GoFundMe scheme after he failed to make a scheduled court appearance.

Johnny Bobbitt was due in a New Jersey court Tuesday to face charges that he violated court-ordered conditions that allowed for his release from jail while awaiting trial.

Bobbitt’s lawyer John Keesler says he spoke with his client Friday and expected him to appear in court.

Prosecutors say the 35-year-old conspired with Katelyn McClure and her then-boyfriend Mark D’Amico to concoct a story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 for gas. Bobbit and the New Jersey couple raised $400,000, which authorities say was spent on luxury items and casino trips.

GoFundMe says it has refunded everyone who contributed to the campaign.

