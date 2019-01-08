Buy Photo LOGO police fire (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

PHILADELPHIA – Authorities have identified the man who died after he was punched during a dispute with another dog walker at a Philadelphia park.

Police say 38-year-old Drew Justice and his fiancee were walking their dog at Gold Star Park around 9 p.m. Saturday when Justice asked another man not to let his unleashed dog run free.

The other man became angry and punched Justice in the face, causing him to fall backward and hit his head on the ground.

Justice was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office is expected to release the official cause of death Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Jeff Chrusch says authorities are interviewing a person of interest in connection with the assault.

No charges have been filed.

