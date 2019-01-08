Police identify 3 killed in apparent murder-suicide
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Authorities have identified three people who died in an apparent double murder-suicide in a Pennsylvania apartment as a couple and their young son.
Police say the bodies of 49-year-old Marvin Caddell, his 44-year-old estranged wife, Nightflower Staats, and their 7-year-old son were found Saturday in Middletown.
All three died of gunshot wounds, and police say the killings stemmed from a domestic dispute. The 7-year-old’s name has not been released.
Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick says the killings likely happened last Wednesday. Police were called to the building after residents reported a foul odor.
A vigil is being planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday in front of the apartment building.
