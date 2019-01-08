LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Authorities have identified three people who died in an apparent double murder-suicide in a Pennsylvania apartment as a couple and their young son.

Police say the bodies of 49-year-old Marvin Caddell, his 44-year-old estranged wife, Nightflower Staats, and their 7-year-old son were found Saturday in Middletown.

All three died of gunshot wounds, and police say the killings stemmed from a domestic dispute. The 7-year-old’s name has not been released.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick says the killings likely happened last Wednesday. Police were called to the building after residents reported a foul odor.

A vigil is being planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday in front of the apartment building.

UPDATED: York County's most wanted
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ., .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2019/01/08/police-identify-killed-apparent-murder-suicide/38861431/