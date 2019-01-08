2 children die in Pennsylvania house fire; cause not known
UNIONTOWN, Pa. – Authorities say a fast-moving house fire in southwestern Pennsylvania has left two children dead.
The fire in South Union was reported around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the home in Fayette County was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and the bodies were found a short time later.
The names and ages of the children have not been released. No other injuries were reported in the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
