HARRISBURG – Multiple people have been hospitalized over carbon monoxide exposure in Pennsylvania’s capital city.

Firefighters were called to a duplex in Harrisburg around 6:35 a.m. Saturday after residents reported illnesses consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning.

Fire Chief Brian Enterline tells PennLive.com firefighters found one half of the duplex had a carbon monoxide level of 300 parts per million, and the other half had a level at 1,800 parts per million.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says sustained carbon monoxide levels above 200 parts per million can be fatal.

Fire officials say seven residents were hospitalized for treatment. They are expected to recover.

Enterline says the leak came from a malfunctioning heating system, and neither side of the duplex had a carbon monoxide detector.

