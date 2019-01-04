Snowboarder dies from injuries suffered in fall
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A snowboarder who suffered a head injury last week at a Pennsylvania resort has died.
Matthew Camacho-Cook was injured on Dec. 27 at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Somerset County when he lost control and fell at the bottom of a trail.
The Cambria County coroner’s office tells KDKA-TV that the 35-year-old Crescent resident died Thursday morning at Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown.
Authorities say Camacho-Cook was wearing a helmet at the time he was injured.
It’s the second death in less than a week at a Pennsylvania ski resort. A teenager from Flemington, New Jersey, died after falling off a chairlift at Blue Mountain Resort near Palmerton in the Poconos.
In February 2016, a 51-year-old man died at Seven Springs when another skier collided with him.
