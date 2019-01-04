LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

PHILADELPHIA – Police have found a woman’s burned body on a Philadelphia sidewalk.

Officers on patrol made the discovery around 1:30 a.m. Friday in west Philadelphia. A gasoline can and a lighter were found near the body.

Investigators are now trying to identify the victim, who they say was burned beyond recognition. The medical examiner is still determining the cause of death.

No other details were available.

