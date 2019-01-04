Buy Photo Education logo (Photo: John Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

TAMAQUA, Pa. – Parents are going to court to block a Pennsylvania school district from allowing teachers to carry guns in school.

A lawsuit filed Thursday says that Tamaqua Area School Board members “endangered their community” when they approved a policy to arm teachers and other school employees. The suit says the policy violates state law.

The plaintiffs include parents and grandparents of students. They plan to discuss the suit at a news conference Friday.

The teachers union has already sued to overturn the policy.

The school district has said that arming teachers and other employees will help “preserve a safe school environment for students and staff.” The policy, approved in September, says teachers and other employees can carry district-issued guns after firearms training. It also establishes guidelines for the use of force.

