Members of the Saints Wench Brigade strut in front of the judges at City Hall during the Mummers Parade, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Philadelphia. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) (Photo: DAVID MAIALETTI / AP)

PHILADELPHIA – Authorities say a man slipped and impaled himself on a statue during the annual New Year’s Day Mummers Parade in Philadelphia.

Fire officials say the man climbed onto the George Washington statue in Eakins Oval around 4 p.m. Tuesday, slipped and impaled himself on a statue below.

The man has been taken to Hahnemann Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The man’s name has not been released.

