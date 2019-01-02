Man impaled on statue during Mummers Parade
PHILADELPHIA – Authorities say a man slipped and impaled himself on a statue during the annual New Year’s Day Mummers Parade in Philadelphia.
Fire officials say the man climbed onto the George Washington statue in Eakins Oval around 4 p.m. Tuesday, slipped and impaled himself on a statue below.
The man has been taken to Hahnemann Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The man’s name has not been released.
