WATERVILLE, Pa. – Authorities say a Pennsylvania man who called for an ambulance but then shot at emergency responders and held them at bay for hours has died after police returned his fire.

State police say the man was shouting when first responders arrived at his home in Cummings Township on Monday, and so emergency personnel held back. A seven-hour standoff ensued during which the man fired on police and the ambulance crew.

Cpl. Matthew Sweet told the Sun-Gazette newspaper that efforts to persuade the man to leave his home were unsuccessful. After one volley of shots from the house, police returned fire, and the man died.

The man had called emergency services complaining of chest pains. He later called back and said someone was trying to enter his house and poison him.

