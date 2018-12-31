NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. – Authorities say the body of a shooting victim was discovered several hours after police responded to a report of shots fired in the area but found nothing.
North Braddock police responded to the scene around 6:45 p.m. Sunday after witnesses reported someone was shooting from inside an SUV and another person there was on foot. But nothing was spotted during a subsequent search.
Officers returned to the area around 8:40 a.m. Monday after a 911 caller reported a man was lying in the grass behind a home. The 18-year-old North Braddock man was found dead under a large grill.
The man’s name has not been released. Authorities say he was shot several times, but didn’t disclose further details about the shooting.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.