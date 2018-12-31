Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

PHILADELPHIA – Police say a man was electrocuted while trying to steal copper wiring from an abandoned power plant in Philadelphia.

A jogger reported finding the man’s body at the Richmond Generation Station in the city’s Port Richmond section around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man’s name has not been released.

Police tell KYW-TV two other men are in custody for stealing copper in the area.

It is unclear if the men were working together.

