Man electrocuted at abandoned Philly power plant
PHILADELPHIA – Police say a man was electrocuted while trying to steal copper wiring from an abandoned power plant in Philadelphia.
A jogger reported finding the man’s body at the Richmond Generation Station in the city’s Port Richmond section around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The man’s name has not been released.
Police tell KYW-TV two other men are in custody for stealing copper in the area.
It is unclear if the men were working together.
