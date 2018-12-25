LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

EASTON, Pa. – A judge has sentenced a man to six to 23 months in jail for sexually assaulting a 96-year-old World War II veteran in Pennsylvania.

Arnee Rubi was sentenced last Wednesday after he pleaded guilty in September to indecent assault.

Police say the victim’s granddaughter witnessed Rubi abusing him at his home in Hanover Township in May.

The 43-year-old was working as a physical therapist for St. Luke’s University Health Network, and he lost his job as a result.

Rubi’s attorney says his client sought psychological help after his arrest, and he previously had no criminal record.

Rubi will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

