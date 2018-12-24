LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

PHILADELPHIA – Police say a man who was shot three times in the groin in Philadelphia took a Lyft to the hospital.

KYW-TV reports the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near Melrose Park.

Police say three dark-colored vehicles passed by and opened fire, striking the 28-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy in the arm and elbow.

The man used the rideshare service to get to a nearby hospital, and paramedics transported the boy to the hospital.

Both the man and the boy are listed in stable condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

