Police: Man shot in groin takes Lyft to the hospital
PHILADELPHIA – Police say a man who was shot three times in the groin in Philadelphia took a Lyft to the hospital.
KYW-TV reports the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near Melrose Park.
Police say three dark-colored vehicles passed by and opened fire, striking the 28-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy in the arm and elbow.
The man used the rideshare service to get to a nearby hospital, and paramedics transported the boy to the hospital.
Both the man and the boy are listed in stable condition.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
