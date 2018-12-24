Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

PHILADELPHIA – Police say a man who was shot three times in the groin in Philadelphia took a Lyft to the hospital.

KYW-TV reports the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near Melrose Park.

Police say three dark-colored vehicles passed by and opened fire, striking the 28-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy in the arm and elbow.

The man used the rideshare service to get to a nearby hospital, and paramedics transported the boy to the hospital.

Both the man and the boy are listed in stable condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2018/12/24/police-man-shot-groin-takes-lyft-hospital/38792011/