JIM THORPE, Pa. – A former county official has been charged by the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office with stealing bail money and court fees.

Former Carbon County Clerk of Courts William McGinley was charged with theft, tampering with public records and other crimes related to $43,000 in missing bail and fingerprint fees.

The 60-year-old McGinley abruptly resigned from his position in May. Court records do not show an attorney for McGinley, who was released on bail Friday.

Court records show a spate of collection actions against McGinley for rent, heating oil and other debts in the years prior to when prosecutors allege the theft of fees began.

The attorney general’s office says the missing funds have held up the disposition of more than 100 cases in which defendants were due back fees upon release.

