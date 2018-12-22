2 more killed after violent night leaves 2 dead, 7 wounded
PHILADELPHIA – Police say two more people have been gunned down in Philadelphia after a violent night that left two others dead and critically injured more people.
A police spokeswoman says an unidentified man and woman were pronounced dead after a shooting just after 1:30 p.m. in north Philadelphia near Temple University. A 35-year-old man taken to Temple Medical Center in extremely critical condition was “also being held as a prisoner.”
Earlier, police said a 27-year-old man died after being shot “multiple times in the head” shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday in west Philadelphia. A 36-year-old man was critically injured. In north Philadelphia shortly before midnight, a 35-year-old man was killed. Other shootings critically injured three other people.
Police list 339 homicides as of Dec. 20, a 12-percent increase over last year.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.