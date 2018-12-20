Buy Photo In this file photo, Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman responds to the media following Gov. Tom Wolf's 2017-18 budget address at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

HARRISBURG – The Republican leader in the Pennsylvania Senate says he’s opposed to legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes and is criticizing the governor for saying it should be considered.

Majority Leader Jake Corman calls Gov. Tom Wolf’s openness to taking a look at the idea “reckless and irresponsible.”

Corman says marijuana harms young people as a depressant and leads them to other illegal substances. He describes legalization of recreational marijuana as “the makings of a catastrophe.”

Wolf on Wednesday posted on Twitter that “it is time for Pennsylvania to take a serious and honest look at recreational marijuana.”

Wolf, a Democrat elected to a second term last month, had previously said he would want to study what’s occurring in other states before deciding whether to support legalization for recreational purposes.

