PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The owner of a longtime Philadelphia funeral home is accusing a former employee of using the business’s phone number to continue soliciting business.

The number of the former Baker Funeral Home in North Philadelphia is considered one of its greatest assets. The home closed its doors more than a year ago after nearly 90 years in business.

Chester resident Leychawne Johns says he bought the number from its owner for $80,000. But Vince Baker says Johns took the number, didn’t pay for it and has been representing himself as Baker’s son.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Johns was jailed last week after being sentenced on unrelated insurance fraud charges.

