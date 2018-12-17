Suspect sought in death of woman shot near newborn in crib
PHILADELPHIA – Police are seeking a man in the death of a woman investigators said was shot to death in a Philadelphia bedroom as her newborn daughter slept in a crib nearby.
A police spokesman said Sunday that the 33-year-old suspect “should be considered armed and dangerous.”
Officers responded at about 4 a.m. Friday to a home in the East Germantown section and found 24-year-old Isis Williams of Upper Darby on the floor of the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police say a struggle apparently occurred inside the home with furniture apparently tossed and overturned. Chief Inspector Scott Small says the 5-day-old daughter, who was feet away in her crib, was unhurt.
