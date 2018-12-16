PHILADELPHIA – Police say a Philadelphia officer was injured during a traffic stop when she was pinned between a U-Haul van and a patrol vehicle. A suspect was quickly arrested.
A police spokesman says two highway officers in northwest Philadelphia on Saturday night spotted a U-Haul van that had been stolen and pulled in front of it at a red light.
Police said the driver accelerated, pinning the officer between the two vehicles, and fled. The officer’s partner got into the U-Haul and reversed, freeing the officer. She was treated at Temple Medical Center.
Police said part of the offender’s jacket was found on a barbed wire fence leading to a bridge, and a helicopter unit spotted a heat signature underneath the span. The 24-year-old suspect was arrested.
