PITTSBURGH – Police say a body has been found on the roof of a residence hall at the University of Pittsburgh.

University police responded to a report of the body at about 10 a.m. Saturday. The dead person was found on the roof of Lothrop Hall.

City detectives and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office were called to the scene.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

The university’s website states that the co-ed Lothrop Hall houses more than 700 students on 14 floors.

