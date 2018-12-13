Teacher hospitalized after being pushed by student
PITTSBURGH – Schools officials in Pittsburgh say a teacher has been hospitalized after a student pushed her and caused her to hit her head.
Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh says the teacher was injured at the Pittsburgh Morrow PreK-8 school Wednesday.
Pugh says the male student was trying to get by the teacher and pushed her aside.
The teacher is reportedly in good condition.
Pugh says the student will face disciplinary action.
No further information has been released.
