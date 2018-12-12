Buy Photo LOGO police fire (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

PITTSBURGH – Police say a teenager was wounded by a bullet while riding on a school bus in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh police said in a Twitter post that a school bus driver said she was driving students home from New Academy Charter school shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday when she heard two or three gunshots.

She said a 17-year-old youth on the bus “yelled that he had been shot in the shoulder.” Two other students were uninjured.

The bus driver drove the victim to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Police said the shooting apparently occurred in the Arlington neighborhood.

In Philadelphia, police and transit officials said a stray bullet struck a bus Tuesday in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section, but no injuries were reported to the 20 passengers.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2018/12/12/police-teen-riding-school-bus-hit-gunshot/38721597/