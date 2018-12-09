LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

PHILADELPHIA – Police say a 9-year-old girl and a police officer were injured in an attack by a dog in southwest Philadelphia.

Officers responded shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday to a call about the attack, and one of the officers was bitten on the right thigh. The other officer discharged his firearm twice, killing the dog.

The girl sustained puncture wounds to both arms and legs. She was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where there was no immediate word about her condition. The officer was expected to be treated and released.

