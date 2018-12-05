Buy Photo Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf takes questions during a meeting with The York Dispatch editorial staff at the Dispatch offices Friday, October 19, 2018. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will attend the invitation-only national funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush in Washington, D.C.

Wednesday’s funeral service is at the Washington National Cathedral.

Bush died on Friday at age 94 and is lying in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.

Wolf has ordered state flags to fly at half-staff until Jan. 1 to honor Bush and issued a statement calling Bush “a kind and gentle man who dedicated his life to service.”

Also attending the funeral service are President Donald Trump, Prince Charles, former Polish President Lech Walesa and the current Polish president, Andrzej Duda.

Eulogists include former President George W. Bush, former Wyoming Sen. Alan Simpson, former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and presidential historian Jon Meacham.

