FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane departs after her preliminary hearing at the Montgomery County courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Kane was sentenced to 10-23 months in jail and eight years of probation Monday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Photo: Matt Rourke / AP)

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. – Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is behind bars after reporting to a suburban Philadelphia county jail to begin a sentence for leaking grand jury material and lying about it.

Kane showed up at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility just before 8 a.m. Thursday to begin a 10- to 23-month term for perjury, obstruction and other counts.

The 52-year-old Democrat from Scranton had once been considered a rising political star in the state, but resigned after her 2016 conviction.

The state Supreme Court on Nov. 26 declined to take up her appeal, leading a county judge to revoke her bail.

A county judge appointed a special prosecutor to investigate Kane after former prosecutors with the attorney general’s office alerted him that secret grand jury material had been leaked to a newspaper.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2018/11/29/former-pennsylvania-attorney-general-kane-reports-prison/38637901/