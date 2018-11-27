Buy Photo LOGO police fire (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Authorities say a township employee has been killed in a shooting inside a Pennsylvania municipal building.

Pennsylvania State Police say it happened Tuesday around 8:20 a.m. at the Paradise Township municipal building in the Pocono Mountains, about 100 miles north of Philadelphia.

Trooper David Peters says one person was shot and killed. He says police took a man into custody.

The Monroe County coroner’s office is at the scene.

Gary Konrath, chairman of the township’s Board of Supervisors, says the victim is a longtime township employee.

Paradise Township is about 20 miles north of Ross Township, where a gunman opened fire at a Board of Supervisors’ meeting in 2013, killing three.

